New China coach Li Tie. Image Credit: AFC.com

Hong Kong: Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is the new head coach of China’s national team, the country’s football association announced on Thursday.

Li takes over as the long-term replacement for Marcello Lippi, who quit following a surprise loss to Syria in November in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

Li, 42, was selected from a three-man shortlist by the Chinese Football Association having led a reserve side to the East Asian Championships in South Korea in December.

As a player, Li represented China on 92 occasions, including at the finals of the 2002 World Cup, the country’s only appearance at the competition to date.