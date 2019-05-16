Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski during the warm up before the match. Image Credit: Reuters

Berlin: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received offers from both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, according to a report in German football magazine Kicker on Thursday.

Kicker reported that Lewandowski, whose current deal at Bayern runs until 2021, was unhappy with the club’s plan to extend his contract by a single year, suggesting the player wanted a longer deal.

“At the moment, he has requests from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain,” the magazine wrote.

The 30-year-old Polish striker has scored 189 goals in 240 games for Bayern since joining in 2014, and has consistently been linked to Europe’s biggest clubs.

He openly flirted with a move to Real Madrid last summer, before ultimately staying in Munich.

In an interview with Kicker in March, Lewandowski said he was open to extending his contract at Bayern.

“We have had early discussions, but it will take some time because at the moment, my focus is on the end of the season,” he said.

“But yes, I can very much imagine staying longer.”

Meanwhile, Uefa says its club finance investigators have sent their Manchester City file to independent judges for a verdict.

The English champion faces a one-year ban from the Champions League, potentially next season.

The club finance panel opened its formal case against City in March “for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets.”

Internal documents about City’s business and emails between club executives were published in the Football Leaks series led by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The revelations suggested City officials deceived Uefa over several years, including by disguising that revenue from potentially overvalued commercial deals came from the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi.

The Associated Press reported this week that club officials have not fully cooperated with UEFA’s investigators.

Uefa did not suggest a timetable for a verdict, which could eventually be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.