Germany winger Leroy Sane is set to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after he turned down the offer of a contract extension at Manchester City.
City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday: “Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.”
Sane’s contract runs out at the end of next season. Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.
“When we make an offer to a player it’s because we want him,” said the Spaniard. “He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets. He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against — but he wants another adventure."
There was also news of an arrival at the Etihad as Bulgaria Under-19 international Filip Krastev has joined from Slavia Sofia, the seven-times Bulgarian champions.
Slavia said in a statement that the 18-year-old agreed terms with City after passing a medical on Thursday. Krastev, who made his senior debut in the Bulgarian league in 2018, will sign his contract next week.
Krastev, considered one of the best young players in the Balkan country, has already played 24 matches for Slavia in Bulgarian top flight, scoring one goal.