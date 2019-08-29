Everton scrape through thanks to two late goals

Leicester City players celebrate winning the shoot-out against Newcastle United on Wednesday. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Kasper Schmeichel saved two penalties on Wednesday as Leicester beat Newcastle 4-2 in a shoot-out to reach the third round of the English League Cup.

Schmeichel saved efforts from Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden at St James’ Park after the only all-Premier League match-up of the day ended 1-1.

James Maddison gave Leicester the lead in the first half with a free-kick before Yoshinori Muto equalised in the 53rd.

Bournemouth also needed penalties to get past League Two side Forest Green after a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Mark Travers saved all three spot-kicks by the visitors as Eddie Howe’s team won the shoot-out 3-0.

Everton needed two late goals to get past League One team Lincoln 4-2. Lincoln had taken the lead after just 21 seconds through Harry Anderson and then made it 2-2 in the 70th with a volley from Bruno Andrade.

But summer signing Alex Iwobi scored his first goal for Everton to restore the lead for good in the 81st and Richarlison added a late goal for the visitors.

Sunderland, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea also advanced.