London: Leicester City have appointed former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero as assistant manager to Enzo Maresca, the Championship side announced on Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Argentina international played for City for three seasons from 2014 before joining Chelsea and spending four years at Stamford Bridge.

Caballero will start his first coaching stint after a spell of 18 months at Southampton.

“Thanks to Caballero for his service during his time with the club. The keeper has joined LCFC (Leicester) as assistant manager following the expiry of his SaintsFC contract,” Southampton said in a post on Twitter.

The League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League winner will become the fifth addition to Maresca’s backroom staff after a playing career of more than two decades.

Maresca left his role as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at treble winners City and signed a three-year deal with Leicester. Leicester will begin their Championship campaign at home against Coventry City on August 6.

Full potential

Meanwhile, new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino underlined the challenges that engulfed Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling in the last season but said he will help the trio reach their full potential with the help of a customised training regime.

Chelsea hired the 51-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain boss in May after finishing 12th in the Premier League following a tumultuous campaign, which saw Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard take charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Different players arrived in different circumstances but of course now is an opportunity,” Pochettino told Chelsea’s website, outlining his plans for the team ahead of the pre-season.

Chelsea begin their preparations for the new campaign in the United States with a game against National League champions Wrexham on July 19th.

“I hope we can help them to achieve their best level, a higher level, and try to perform for Chelsea in the way that people expect,” he said.

“Now is a new start, a fresh start, and I think they need to show their real quality. But we need to create this platform for them to feel comfortable and breathing space for them to perform and improve.” Pochettino said former Benfica midfielder Fernandez, who was named the best youngster at last year’s World Cup after helping Argentina clinch the title, needed rest after a gruelling schedule.

Tough competition

“The Premier League is a really tough competition and he changes everything culture, language, everything and it is always difficult to adapt,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino added that Mudryk’s “mindset and everything is different” than Fernandez’s, which is why he intends to spend more time with the 22-year-old Ukrainian winger.

The 28-year-old Sterling is one of the more experienced players in the squad but is yet to replicate the performances that made him a crucial part of Manchester City, with whom he won 10 major trophies, having scored just nine goals in 38 appearances for Chelsea.