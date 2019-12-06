Maurizio Sarri Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Maurizio Sarri is still unbeaten after 19 matches in his new role as coach of Juventus but that proud record faces a severe test when the Serie A champions visit free-scoring Lazio on Saturday.

Sarri’s numbers have been impressive with 15 wins and four draws, yet the coach does not seem to have quite imposed his distinctive footballing philosophy on his team.

A 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo on Sunday meant they lost top spot and left them one point behind Inter Milan.

Lazio have climbed to third after a run of six successive league wins and have already blasted 33 goals in 14 games.

Much of the focus has been on Cristiano Ronaldo who, despite scoring six goals in 11 games, has struggled with pain in his knee, shown his displeasure on being substituted and generally given the impression that he is not really enjoying himself.