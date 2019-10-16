Club must display #EqualGame banner for the match against Celtic on November 7

Rome: Lazio have been ordered to close four sections of their stadium for their next Europa League home game due to racist behaviour by the Italian club’s fans during a group stage match against Stade Rennais earlier this month.

European football’s governing body Uefa said in a statement that Lazio must also display a banner carrying the words #EqualGame with the Uefa logo on it for the match against Celtic on November 7.