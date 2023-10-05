Leipzig: Holders Manchester City struck twice in the final minutes through Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to beat hosts RB Leipzig 3-1 on Wednesday and rebound from successive domestic defeats to take control of Champions League Group G with maximum points.

Alvarez curled his shot from the edge of the box into the top corner in the 84th minute and Doku slotted in as City, who had lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup before their league loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, moved up to six points from two games in top spot.

Phil Foden’s bouncing shot in the 25th minute put them in the driving seat with Leipzig unable to counter City’s slick passing game and possession in the first half.

The Germans levelled on the break with their first chance of the game in the 48th after Lois Openda latched on to well-timed Yussuf Pouslen pass and held off the challenge by Manuel Akanji to slot in off the post.

Foden whipped a curled free kick onto the crossbar in the 63rd as the English champions upped the pressure.

They snatched the lead in the 84th with Argentina international Alvarez’s superb finish from the edge of the box before Doku finished after a quick break in stoppage time.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes heads at goal during the Champions League Group F match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Great day for Newcastle

A rampant Newcastle United put in a stellar showing to secure a superb 4-1 victory over French champions Paris St Germain in their first Champions League home match in 20 years on Wednesday.

In a red-hot atmosphere in the north east, PSG had no answer to the relentless hosts who raced into a 17th-minute lead through Miguel Almiron, before Dan Burn powered a header home six minutes before the break to double Newcastle’s advantage.

The crowd ensured there was no let up after the break, with Sean Longstaff drilling a third under the arm of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal five minutes into the second half to send the Newcastle fans into dreamland.

A goal out of nowhere from Lucas Hernandez got the visitors back in it, before a stoppage-time fourth from defender Fabian Schar capped a stunning victory that moved Newcastle top of Group F on four points, one clear of PSG in second.

In the group’s other contest on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw in Germany, Milan’s second stalemate in their opening two Champions League matches this season.

Barcelona's defender Jules Kounde fights for the ball with FC Porto's forward Evanilson Barbosa during the Champions League Group H match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona win 1-0 at Porto

Substitute Ferran Torres scored to give Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win at Porto in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday, with the Spanish side finishing with 10 men after Gavi got a second yellow card for a foul in added time.

Torres intercepted a pass by Porto midfielder Romario Baro and booted towards the box to score with a tidy finish during first-half injury time.

Barcelona held on against Porto’s relentless pressure and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s heroics were crucial to help the visitors earn three valuable points away from home.

Barca are top of Group H on six points from two games, three ahead of Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat bottom side Antwerp 3-2 earlier on Wednesday.

Champions League Results

Atletico Madrid 3 Feyenoord 2

Antwerp 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3

RB Leipzig 1 Manchester City 3

Crvena Zvezda 2 Young Boys 2

Celtic 1 Lazio 2

Porto 0 Barcelona 1

Borussia Dortmund 0 Milan 0