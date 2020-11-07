Dubai: Following injury, lack of fitness and fan abuse, Eden Hazard’s career at Real Madrid took a lurch to new despair as news emerged that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Real Madrid have announced that defender Casemiro and forward Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia.
- COVID-19: Need more physical work, ball work, Eden Hazard says
- Football: Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard ready to put ‘worst season of career’ behind him
- Football: Hazard sunk under weight of expectation at Real Madrid: Capello
- Time slipping away from Real Madrid’s ‘special talent’ Eden Hazard, warns Laudrup
Hazard has had a miserable time in Spain since his big-money move from Chelsea in England. Injury followed injury and he faced a huge backlash from supporters for turning up for pre-season training looking decidedly overweight. Now he has another big problem to manage.
“Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning,” La Liga champions Real said in a statement.
The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.
Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday’s 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.