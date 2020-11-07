Eden Hazard turned up at Real Madrid overweight.
Eden Hazard turned up at Real Madrid overweight. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Dubai: Following injury, lack of fitness and fan abuse, Eden Hazard’s career at Real Madrid took a lurch to new despair as news emerged that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Real Madrid have announced that defender Casemiro and forward Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia.

Hazard has had a miserable time in Spain since his big-money move from Chelsea in England. Injury followed injury and he faced a huge backlash from supporters for turning up for pre-season training looking decidedly overweight. Now he has another big problem to manage.

“Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning,” La Liga champions Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday’s 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.