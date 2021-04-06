Valencia players and staff show their support to defender Mouctar Diakhaby as they protest against racism. Valencia's players walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz on April 4 in protest against alleged racist abuse. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Cadiz defender Juan Cala strongly denied racially abusing Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby during Sunday’s 2-1 win in La Liga, saying he had been caught up in “a media circus” and “a public lynching”.

In a first in Spanish football, Valencia’s players left the pitch after Diakhaby reacted furiously following an altercation with Cala in the first half. Diakhaby told the referee he had been racially abused.

Valencia eventually returned to the pitch and resumed the game, saying the referee had warned them that they could face a sanction otherwise. Diakhaby asked to be substituted but gave his blessing to the team to return.

The French defender spoke for the first time about the incident in a video posted on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, saying he had been “very hurt” and hoped La Liga would sanction Cala.

But Cala, speaking at a news conference, repeated that he had not racially abused Diakhaby and had only said “leave me in peace” following a dispute for the ball.

“What has happened is a media circus, a public lynching,” Cala told a virtual news conference.

“The best thing would have been to get me and (Diakhaby) together in a room to explain what happened. Instead, it’s been a circus. I was judged before the game was over.” Cala, 31, also lamented being assumed guilty of the insult without any audio proof.