Dr Shajir Gaffar, CEO, VPS Healthcare, and Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, General Secretary, UAEFA, at the partnership signing ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has appointed VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospitals as the official partner for the forthcoming Asian Champions League group stage in Sharjah. The healthcare group, which had been the medical partner for IPL 2020, will be responsible for providing complete medical services for the tournament.

The partnership was officially announced at a signing ceremony at the UAE Football Association Headquarters in Dubai on Sunday by Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, General Secretary of UAEFA and Dr Shajir Gaffar CEO - VPS Healthcare.

The UAE will be hosting the group-level matches of the Asian Champions League and is scheduled to be held in Sharjah; which consists four teams: Sharjah (UAE) , Pakhtakor (UZB), Tractor (IRN), and the winner of Al Wahda (KSA) and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (IRQ). As per the agreement, Burjeel Hospitals will provide complete and comprehensive medical solution required for the gathering. It includes pre-competition medical assessment, treatment for injured players, paramedic support for the teams at sporting sites, and inpatient treatment for players and team members at Burjeel Hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah.

Speaking on the partnership, UAEFA General Secretary Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri expressed his happiness to form a partnership with VPS Healthcare, stressing that it would serve all sectors of Emirati football locally, and its positive effects would be signed shortly. He said that the support for domestic competitions is not new to the healthcare giant as its administration believes in the importance of sport and its great role in the development, stability, and coexistence of people.

The General Secretary extended his gratitude to the management of VPS – Burjeel Hospitals, praising its dedication to serving sport, stressing that the Football Association will do its utmost to achieve success in all sectors.

VPS Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil said, “We are proud to have been chosen by the UAE Football Association as the official partner for Asian Champions League. In this role, VPS Healthcare will be offering comprehensive services to ensure the successful conduct of the matches. We take up this assignment with great honour and responsibility. Our medical team is well-trained and possesses immense experience in coordinating and facilitating the medical requirements for IPL 2020 and several other international tournaments. The same multidisciplinary team will be deployed here. We are committed to providing the best of our services and assure that we would put in the sincerest efforts to make this endeavor a success.”

VPS Healthcare has extensively experienced professionals managing sports events. The team has an excellent track record in handling the medical requirements of a series of sports events held in the country such as UFC Championship, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Abu Dhabi Water sports, UAE boxing championship, Spinneys and UAE cycling, Spartans fitness events, Abu Dhabi Triathlon and Flash Entertainments.