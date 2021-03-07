Barcelona's Messi and Moriba celebrate goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: After scoring his maiden goal for Barcelona, midfielder Ilaix Moriba said he “will take it to his grave”.

Moriba scored in Barca’s 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday. The win moved Ronald Koeman’s side to within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid, who take on their city rivals Real.

The 18-year-old collected Lionel Messi’s pass on the edge of the area before cutting on his left foot and curling a wonderful effort into the top corner, doubling Barca’s advantage after Jordi Alba’s first-half strike.

“Leo gave me a good pass and I don’t know how I cut and shot with the left, and thank God it went in. I will never forget this and I will take it to my grave. There’s competition for places but it doesn’t matter if you are young or not. If you play well you’re in the team,” Moriba told Barca TV.

Moriba celebrates goal for Barcelona. Image Credit: AP

“The older players help us, give us advice, Leo tells me to get in the area as often as I can and get in positions to shoot. I want to dedicate this goal to my father and La Masia, where I have learnt a lot from,” he added.

Moriba also insisted that Barcelona had not given up on the title, despite leaders Atletico having two games in hand.

“La Liga isn’t over for us. We will fight till the end. That is the DNA they taught us at La Masia,” the midfielder said.