Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: LA Galaxy are closing in on a deal that would bring Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, to MLS on a franchise-record transfer.

Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese confirmed the team was in talks with Hernandez, 31, who moved from England’s West Ham United to Sevilla on an $8.7 million transfer last September. But the forward has fallen out of favour in Spain, appearing in just two league games since November.

The Spanish newspaper Marca reported over the weekend that Sevilla has agreed to let Hernandez go on a $10 million transfer and that Hernandez’s representatives were scheduled to meet with the Galaxy this week to work out a new contract.

A Galaxy spokesman called that report optimistic and said nothing has been agreed. But he did confirm the two sides are in advanced negotiations.