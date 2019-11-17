Germany's Timo Werner (second left) vies for the ball with Belarus' Sergey Matvejchik during the Uefa Euro 2020 qualifiying match in Moenchengladbach. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: The Netherlands, Germany and World Cup finalists Croatia became the last big hitters to qualify for Euro 2020 on Saturday as the trio booked their places at next summer’s finals.

Austria also made it through to the multi-host tournament, which kicks off on June 12, with 16 teams now ensured of a spot at the 24-team event and only four places remaining from the main qualifying route.

They join other big names such like Spain, Italy, England and Belgium, who will all fancy their chances come kick-off at the opening match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Ronald Koeman’s resurgent Dutch needed a point to qualify for their first major tournament since coming third at the 2014 World Cup and got what they needed in a scrappy goalless draw with Northern Ireland in Belfast.

“It means a lot for us as players. Hopefully it means so much to the Dutch people,” Liverpool defender Van Dijk said.

“We have to make sure we prepare very well for a big tournament. We missed the last two. We want to perform well.”

However, they were far from the flamboyant outfit that has so often thrilled in Group C, and survived a huge scare when Steven Davis smashed a first-half penalty high over the bar.

The Dutch dominated possession and stopped the hosts from having a single shot on target but failed to create much themselves as the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Quincy Promes failed to spark.

Davis’ spot-kick blunder left Michael O’Neill’s side third and hoping for a way into the tournament via the playoffs.

The draw allowed fierce rivals Germany to move top in the group as Toni Kroos hit a brace in a simple 4-0 win over Belarus in Moenchengladbach which saw them qualify for the Euros for the 13th time in a row.

A deft back-heeled goal from defender Matthias Ginter just before the break and impressive finishing by Leon Goretzka and Kroos gave the Germans a comfortable three-goal lead early in the second half.

“Overall we did well, but at the moment I don’t include us among the favourites for the European title,” said Kroos, echoing coach Joachim Loew’s comments from earlier in the week.

A win over Northern Ireland in Frankfurt on Tuesday will guarantee Loew’s new-look side first place.

Croatia survived a scare to secure their place in the Euros after coming from behind beat Slovakia 3-1 in Rijeka.

Netherlands' Donny van de Beek (right) challenges Northern Ireland's Craig Cathcart in a Euro 2000 qualifier on Saturday. Image Credit: Reuters

The World Cup runners up needed just a point to ensure qualification from Group E but Robert Bozenik stunned the home crowd when he tapped the away side ahead in the 32nd minute.

However it was one-way traffic in the second half and Croatia’s qualification was never in doubt once Nikola Vlasic drilled home the leveller.

Bruno Petkovic headed the hosts in front and Ivan Perisic sealed the three points with a thumping finish with 16 minutes left.

That win gives Wales a fighting chance of qualifying after their 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan earlier on Saturday.

In Saint Petersburg, the Hazard brothers made short work of Russia as already-qualified Belgium maintained their 100 percent record with a 4-1 win that secured them top spot in Group I.

Results

Saturday’s matches

Cyprus 1 Scotland 2

Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2

Slovenia 1 Latvia 0

San Marino 1 Kazakhstan 3

Russia 1 Belgium 4

Northern Ireland 0 Netherlands 0

Germany 4 Belarus 0

Croatia 3 Slovakia 1

Israel 1 Poland 2