Abu Dhabi: Fit-again Toni Kroos was back to training with Real Madrid again on Monday, ahead of his record shot at a fifth Fifa Club World Cup win.
The 28-year-old German 2014 World Cup winning midfielder currently shares the record for most Club World Cup wins with Cristiano Ronaldo on four, winning first with Bayern Munich in 2013, before adding three more titles with Real in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Ronaldo, likewise, won once with Manchester United in 2008 before the three wins with Real alongside Kroos.
Since the Portuguese striker left Real for Juventus for €100 million (Dh418.58 million) over the summer, however, Kroos is the only man in contention to pull ahead and make it a solo fifth record Club World Cup win at this year’s edition in Abu Dhabi from December 12-22.
The record attempt had been in doubt with Kroos out due to “knee problems” sustained during Real’s Champions League group clash against AS Roma last month.
He missed La Liga wins over Valencia and Huesca either side of the Copa del Rey Last 32 second leg win over Melila, but now he could be back theoretically in time to face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Given that he only returned to training on Monday however, Real coach Santiago Solari is unlikely to rush him.
“Quick update,” tweeted Kroos last Thursday. “Still working on my knee problems after the Roma match … Back asap as always.”
Solari said of Kroos ahead of last Sunday’s Huesca game: “Apparently he should be fine to play in the Club World Cup but it will be up to the doctors.”
Real still have one game to play after CSKA against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday before flying out to Abu Dhabi to play in next Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final against either Kashima Antlers or Guadalajara.
Real’s Luka Modric will be the third incumbent Fifa Ballon d’Or winner to have played in Abu Dhabi after just receiving the award following his former Real teammate Ronaldo in 2017 and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in 2009.