Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate the win over Sheffield United. Image Credit: Reuters

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hailed “exceptional” Liverpool after they made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday.

Klopp’s side moved 13 points clear of second placed Leicester thanks to goals from Egypt forward Mo Salah and Senegal winger Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 19th win in 20 league games this season completed an incredible 12 months for a team at the peak of their powers.

The Reds haven’t lost in 37 league games since a defeat at Manchester City on January 3, 2019 and it looks certain they will win the English title for the first time since 1990.

With a game in hand to further bolster their advantage, it would take an astonishing collapse to deprive Liverpool of the title.

“It says a lot of positive things. I have not enough words for it, it is exceptional,” Klopp said.