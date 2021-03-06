Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect to see players lining up to leave the Premier League champions if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool waltzed to the title last season but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them in seventh on 43 points from 27 games, four points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.

“I know we have loyalty from the players,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Fulham. “It isn’t a situation where a player in the squad says, ‘We are not in the Champions League so I have to leave’. That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that.”

Liverpool have played in Europe’s elite club competition for the last four seasons, winning the title in 2019. But five of their six European campaigns before that were in the second-tier Europa League.

Klopp said failure to secure Champions League football next season would not lead to another spell in the wilderness.