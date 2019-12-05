Sami Khedira in action for Germany. Image Credit: AP

Turin: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Serie A champions said.

The 32-year-old, capped 77 times by Germany, underwent a similar procedure on his right knee in April and the latest operation had been a success.

“The operation was perfectly successful and the player will be able to start rehabilitation immediately,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The expected recovery time is around three months.”