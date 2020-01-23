Cristiano Ronaldo. Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese international is in the extraordinary physical condition and added that he wants to help the star striker win the sixth Ballon d’Or.

“Ronaldo is in extraordinary physical and mental condition. He is continuing at an impressive pace and has extraordinary skills,” Sarri said. “Ronaldo is a champion, we want to help him win the sixth Ballon d’Or, it would make us all happy.”

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or award last month.

Juventus defeated Roma 3-1 in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday night. This was the club’s fifth win in a row in all competitions.

Reflecting on the victory, Sarri said: “Winning is becoming normal. But we don’t have to look at the numbers because it will be more difficult this year. We will certainly have to do better than previous years if we want to be competitive in the league.