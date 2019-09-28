‘They are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results’

Sheffield: Jurgen Klopp said he was happy to win ugly after Liverpool extended their perfect start to the Premier League season thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum’s fortunate strike in a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.

The European champions looked short on invention against the well-organised Blades until Wijnaldum’s goal.

“For us it was important to win, we had unbelievably big chances,” Klopp told BT Sport. “In the first half we had two big chances and in the second one which we scored from. These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results.

“You have to respect the opponent. We had good moments and it was one of these games you have to win but not think too much about it. One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United, they were tough.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was irritated his side did not take advantage of a sub-par Liverpool.

“I am not bothered about pride, I am bothered about the result,” he said.