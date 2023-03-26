Malaga: An early goal by Dani Olmo and a late Joselu double gave Spain a 3-0 win over Norway in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on Saturday as they began a new era under Luis de la Fuente.

Spain took the lead in the 13th minute through winger Olmo, who flicked the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after being set up by defender Alejandro Balde.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 84th when substitute striker Joselu nodded in a brilliant cross by midfielder Fabian Ruiz three minutes after coming on.

The 32-year-old found the net again a minute later to make it 3-0 on his debut from a rebound.

Spain, rebuilding with their new coach following a last-16 World Cup exit to Morocco, were less focused on possession and much more on going straight for the opposing goal.

Norway, without striker Erling Haaland with a groin injury, grew in confidence but spurned several chances including efforts by Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes and Alexander Sorloth.

Spain next face Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday when Norway travel to Georgia.

Turkey win

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Armenia, giving the visitors a winning start to their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign.

Turkey went behind to an own goal in the 10th minute when Armenia’s Kamo Hovhannisyan fired in a cross from the edge of the penalty area and Ozan Kabak’s outstretched leg knocked the ball past his goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the 10th minute.

Kokcu equalised in the 35th with a long-range shot into the corner of the goal just beyond Armenia keeper Arsen Beglaryan.

Akturkoglu put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute when Enes Unal took a quick free kick in his own half, putting the winger through to fire the ball into the corner of the net.