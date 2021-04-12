Tottenham's Son Heung-min. Image Credit: AP

Jose Mourinho isn't happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Spurs' boss slammed Manchester United's manager for his post-match comments that Son Heung-min’s actions on Sunday were “embarrassing” and that he wouldn’t feed him if he were his child.

Son also faced racist vitriol online after his side’s 3-1 defeat to United, during which he went to the ground clutching his face after Scott McTominay caught him in the lead-up to an opening goal from Edinson Cavani; the goal was disallowed after a contentious VAR review.

"If that was my son and he stays down and he needs his mates to help him up, he doesn't get food because that's embarrassing," Solskjaer said after the match.

"The game's absolutely gone … They are conned [by Son]. We weren't conned, the referee was. Unfortunately the referee decided we are not playing football or VAR decided probably. I'm absolutely shocked if that is a foul,” he added.

'If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal'

Mourinho had stern words for Solskjaer over the comments, responding that “as a father, you have always to feed your kids”.

“First of all, let me tell you something. I'm very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it,” said Mourinho.

"Because – and I told Ole already this because I met him just a few minutes ago – if it's me, telling that player A, B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn't give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that?

"It's very, very sad. I think it's really sad that you don't ask me about that. It's sad you don't have the moral honestly to treat me the same way as you treat others.

"In relation to that, I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.

"I'm very, very disappointed. As we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I told Ole already what I think about his comments and I'm very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment,” added Mourinho.

'We stand with you, Sonny'

The Spurs official Twitter account also condemned the "abhorrent" racism targeting Son on social media.

“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players," the North London club tweeted.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny.”

Many clubs and players in the English Premier League have taken a stance against racist abuse online, including Marcus Rashford (Man United) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Zaha recently became the first footballer in the English Premier League to stop taking a knee before games (a gesture introduced last year in support of Black Lives Matter), demanding more meaningful action.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry quit social media last month in the same vein.

“I’ve had enough of talking, I’ve had enough of hearing, I want to see action. I want to see how we can eradicate that and how we can move on from it,” said Henry.