Jose Mourinho sacked by Spurs. Image Credit: AFP

Jose Mourinho has been sacked after just over a season and a half with the Spurs, the club has confirmed in a statement.

The news comes amidst uproar in the football world over the introduction of a new Super League with 12 clubs from Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur.

"The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," announced the Spurs in a statement.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

The club appointed Ryan Mason to take over First Team training on Monday, with a further update to come "in due course".

Mourinho joined the Spurs in 2019 after Mauricio Pochettino and had a deal until 2023. The North London club are currently 7th on the English Premier League table.

They face Southampton in the EPL on April 21 and will go head-to-head with Manchester City in the English Football League (EFL) Cup final on April 25.