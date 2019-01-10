Dubai: Jordan’s fairy-tale Asian Cup campaign continued as they defeated Syria 2-0 in Al Ain on Thursday evening to ensure they qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.
Following their stunning 1-0 win over Australia in their Group B clash last Sunday, the Jordanians proved that was no fluke by downing Syria at the Shaikh Khalifa International Stadium.
After an even opening, Moussa Al Tamari found the decisive breakthrough when he stabbed home from close range after 26 minutes.
Syria were reeling and a second goal just before the break floored Bernd Stange’s men.
A cross into the area from the left was met by the head of Tareq Zeyad, who steered it into the net past goalkeeper Ebrahim Alma, to put Jordan in the driving seat at the break.
Syria came out all guns blazing in the second half and Omar Khribin nearly pulled a goal back when he headed just over the crossbar after 49 minutes.
That prompted Jordan manager Vital Borkelmans to make a change as Ahmad Samir came on for the struggling Yousef Al Rawashdeh.
Yasen Al Bakhet almost made it 3-0 after Syria goalkeeper Alma spilt a shot from distance, but his half-chance trickled past the post.
The Syrians were growing more desperate as the clock ticked towards full-time, but the Jordan defence still stood strong to notch up another famous win to go along with their triumph over the Socceroos.
Jordan now have a maximum six points from six in Group B, with Syria on one point alongside Palestine, with Australia yet to open their account.
The loss all but sends Syria out of the tournament.
Australia take on Palestine at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Friday.