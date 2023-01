Open goal

The visitors continued to waste chances in the second half, with Joelinton missing an open goal before he made amends, arriving right on cue to convert Alexander Isak’s low cross in the 73rd minute and score what proved to be the winner.

Southampton thought they had quickly levelled things up through Adam Armstrong, but the striker was also adjudged to have used his hand, this time following a VAR review.

Saints’ evening finished on another sour note as Duje Caleta-Car was sent off for two bookable offences late on, with Newcastle in pole position to reach the final as they chase a first domestic trophy since 1955.

The VAR intervention and several fine saves from goalkeeper Nick Pope means Newcastle have kept 16 clean sheets in all competitions this season, two more than any other side in Europe’s big five leagues, including 10 in their last 11 games.

“We controlled the game but we missed big chances,” Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “It’s just the first game now we need to think about the next one. I’m proud of the team today.

VAR not popular

“One goal is important, we could score more but most important was to be one-goal in front of Southampton. I want to thank Nick Pope, I think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. Let’s keep it going.” VAR is not popular on the south coast given Southampton were denied another goal in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, after a foul was spotted in the build-up to James Ward-Prowse’s deflected strike.

“It is a game of margins,” Southampton coach Nathan Jones told Sky Sports. “We are so close to being a good side. We have to start taking our chances and stop conceding silly goals.