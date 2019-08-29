Berlin. Germany coach Joachim Low called up Luca Waldschmidt for the first time on Thursday and recalled Toni Kroos, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Emre Can for European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.
The 23-year-old Waldschmidt, the leading scorer with seven goals at the Under-21 European Championship, is making the step up to the senior team for the games in Hamburg on September 6 and Belfast three days later.
Kroos and ter Stegen missed Germany’s 2-0 win over Belarus and 8-0 rout of Estonia in June with injuries, while Can is back in the squad for the first time since last October.