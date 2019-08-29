Kroos, ter Stegen and Can all recalled for games against Netherlands and Northern Ireland

Berlin. Germany coach Joachim Low called up Luca Waldschmidt for the first time on Thursday and recalled Toni Kroos, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Emre Can for European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old Waldschmidt, the leading scorer with seven goals at the Under-21 European Championship, is making the step up to the senior team for the games in Hamburg on September 6 and Belfast three days later.