Takumi Minamino impressed against Liverpool in Champions League. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool: Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino will have a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday before a proposed transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, according to British media reports.

Minamino, 24, who is reported to have a release clause worth 7.25 million pounds (, is expected to sign for the European champions on January 1, Sky Sports said.

The attacking midfielder has scored nine goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season and impressed Liverpool when the teams met in the Champions League group stage.

Salzburg lost both games to group winners Liverpool, and have dropped into the Europa League after finishing third, but Minamino scored in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield in October.

Despite already featuring in the Champions League this term, Minamino would be eligible to play for Liverpool in the knockout stages after Uefa changed its rule last year to allow players to represent two different clubs in the same season.