Jamie Vardy is now teammate with Mussolini’s great-grandson

38-year-old striker a free agent and has joined Serie A side Cremonese on a one-year deal
Dubai: Well, this wasn't on anyone's summer transfer bingo card. Jamie Vardy, the Leicester City icon who helped pull off one of football's greatest fairy tales, has packed his bags for Italy. The 38-year-old striker was a free agent and has joined Serie A side Cremonese on a one-year deal, with the option to extend for another season if certain targets are hit.
Here's where things get really interesting though. At Cremonese, Vardy will be playing alongside Romano Floriani Mussolini - yes, you read that right. The 22-year-old is the great-grandson of infamous Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which makes for some pretty heavy historical baggage. The kid plays in the right wing as a right back.
To break down the family tree: Romano is the son of politician Alessandra Mussolini, grandson of pianist Romano Mussolini, and great-grandson of Benito. It's not every day you see a Leicester legend lining up with someone carrying that particular surname.
The young defender is currently on loan at Cremonese from Lazio and actually made his Serie A debut just last Friday. Coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute against Sassuolo, he made an immediate impact by winning the penalty that Manuel De Luca converted for Cremonese's winning goal in a 3-2 victory.
Not a bad way to introduce yourself to top-flight Italian football. The win gave Cremonese a perfect six points from their opening two fixtures - exactly the kind of start they'll want with their new English signing settling in.
It's going to be fascinating to see how this one plays out. Vardy in Serie A with Mussolini's great-grandson as a teammate? Football really does write its own scripts sometimes.
