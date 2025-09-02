GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Jamie Vardy is now teammate with Mussolini’s great-grandson

38-year-old striker a free agent and has joined Serie A side Cremonese on a one-year deal

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Leicester City's English strikerJamie Vardy controls the ball during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on May 11, 2025.
Leicester City's English strikerJamie Vardy controls the ball during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on May 11, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Well, this wasn't on anyone's summer transfer bingo card. Jamie Vardy, the Leicester City icon who helped pull off one of football's greatest fairy tales, has packed his bags for Italy. The 38-year-old striker was a free agent and has joined Serie A side Cremonese on a one-year deal, with the option to extend for another season if certain targets are hit.

An interesting teammate awaits

Here's where things get really interesting though. At Cremonese, Vardy will be playing alongside Romano Floriani Mussolini - yes, you read that right. The 22-year-old is the great-grandson of infamous Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which makes for some pretty heavy historical baggage. The kid plays in the right wing as a right back.

To break down the family tree: Romano is the son of politician Alessandra Mussolini, grandson of pianist Romano Mussolini, and great-grandson of Benito. It's not every day you see a Leicester legend lining up with someone carrying that particular surname.

The young defender is currently on loan at Cremonese from Lazio and actually made his Serie A debut just last Friday. Coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute against Sassuolo, he made an immediate impact by winning the penalty that Manuel De Luca converted for Cremonese's winning goal in a 3-2 victory.

Not a bad way to introduce yourself to top-flight Italian football. The win gave Cremonese a perfect six points from their opening two fixtures - exactly the kind of start they'll want with their new English signing settling in.

It's going to be fascinating to see how this one plays out. Vardy in Serie A with Mussolini's great-grandson as a teammate? Football really does write its own scripts sometimes.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Arsenal's English midfielder #10 Eberechi Eze (R) is challenged by Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder #08 Dominik Szoboszlai (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2025.

How Szoboszlai's number 8 magic sank Arsenal at Anfield

2m read
Liverpool's English strikerRio Ngumoha (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-2 in Premier League thriller

1m read
Arsenal's Max Dowman acknowledges the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Max Dowman might be England's answer to Lamine Yamal

3m read
Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts during the Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in London, Sunday, August 17.

Chelsea held 0-0 by Palace as Forest opens with a win

1m read