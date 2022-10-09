Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020 against England at Wembley
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020 against England at Wembley. Image Credit: Reuters

Frankfurt: Reigning champions Italy were drawn today to face England, the team they beat in the final at Wembley in 2021, and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy’s chance to regain pride after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals which kick off in Qatar in six weeks’ time.

Haaland's Norway

France, who will defend their world title in Qatar, were drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in their qualifying group while Spain’s opponents will include Scotland and Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

The full Euro 2024 qualifying draw

Group A

Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B

Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C

Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D

Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E

Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F

Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G

Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H

Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I

Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J

Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein