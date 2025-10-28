GOLD/FOREX
Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Josep Martínez hits and kills 81-year-old man in car accident

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez was involved in a fatal road accident early Tuesday in Italy’s Como province after his car struck a man in an electric wheelchair, local police confirmed.

Investigators said the incident occurred when the wheelchair suddenly entered the roadway. “The car driven by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez hit a man who was in an electric wheelchair traveling on a cycle path alongside a road in the province of Como,” police told Reuters.

The 27-year-old Spanish player immediately stopped and tried to help the victim, but the man was pronounced dead before paramedics arrived.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision, with early reports suggesting the wheelchair may have veered unexpectedly into traffic.

Following the incident, Inter Milan canceled a scheduled press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A match against Fiorentina.

The club has not issued a public statement.

