Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Josep Martínez hits and kills 81-year-old man in car accident

Investigators said the incident occurred when the wheelchair suddenly entered the roadway. “The car driven by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez hit a man who was in an electric wheelchair traveling on a cycle path alongside a road in the province of Como,” police told Reuters.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision, with early reports suggesting the wheelchair may have veered unexpectedly into traffic.

The 27-year-old Spanish player immediately stopped and tried to help the victim, but the man was pronounced dead before paramedics arrived.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.