Renewed hope for Italians to make it to Champions League knockout stages

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: In-form forward Lautaro Martinez scored a goal but also had a penalty saved as Inter Milan beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday to record their first victory in this season’s Champions League.

Martinez put Inter in front with his fifth goal in his past four matches for Inter.

“I work hard for this,” Martinez said. “I do on the pitch what the coach asks and I always try to improve my understanding with my teammates.”

The Argentina international could have doubled his tally late on but his spot kick was parried by Roman Burki.

Antonio Candreva sealed the result for Inter with a minute remaining.

Inter and Dortmund are level on four points in Group F, three behind leaders Barcelona after the Catalan side won 2-1 at Slavia Prague.

“It extends our hopes that we can advance in the Champions League from a very, very difficult group like this,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

“I’m happy especially for my players because at the end of last year they struggled a lot to get a place in the Champions League and to live these nights, with a full stadium and the fans in full voice