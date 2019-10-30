Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku Image Credit: AFP

Milan: A stunning strike by Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a 2-1 win at Brescia on Tuesday although they had to cling on for three points in the face of heavy pressure from the promoted side.

The win took Inter back to the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours until Juventus, who are two points behind, host Genoa on Wednesday. Inter also maintained a 100 per cent away record with five wins out of five.

Inter went ahead midway through the first half with a fortuitous goal from Lautaro Martinez, whose shot deflected off defender Andrea Cistana, before Lukaku score with a stinging drive just past the hour mark.

Milan Skriniar’s own goal in the 76th minute brought a feisty Brescia right back into the game and ensured a nervy finale for the visitors.