Toni Kroos Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is a doubt for his side’s crunch La Liga match against Barcelona later this month after hurting his thigh in his side’s 4-2 win over Granada on Saturday.

A statement from Real said Kroos had injured his left thigh muscle but did not say for how long he would be out, while Spanish media reports said he would be out of action for three weeks.

This timescale would mean Kroos was certain to miss Germany’s friendly with Argentina on Wednesday and their Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday as well as Real’s league game at Real Mallorca on October 19 and the Champions League visit to Galatasaray on October 22.