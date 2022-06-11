India are a step closer to qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup after they beat Afghanistan 2-1 in their Group D game at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata tonight.
The hosts took the lead in the 86th minute thanks to captain Sunil Chhetri’s third goal of the tournament. But Afghanistan equalised through Nadiem Amiri two minutes later.
Late winner
However, India came back again and grabbed the winner in injury time with a Sahal Samad strike.
The win strengthens India’s position at the top of Group D with 6 points, while Afghanistan have yet to open their account.