London: Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England’s final European Championship qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury, respectively.
Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro on Thursday after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and he has not fully recovered, the FA said on Saturday.
Gomez, Henderson’s Liverpool teammate, suffered a knee injury in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.
England has already secured a place in next year’s finals.
Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has, meanwhile, undergone brain surgery after the 45-year-old became seriously ill earlier this week, the Premier League club said on Saturday. “Matteo underwent an operation on a brain tumour on Monday and is being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care,” Liverpool said.