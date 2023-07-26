London: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said his goodbyes to the club’s fans on Wednesday ahead of an impending move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old is set to bring to an end a 12-year spell at Anfield, in which he won every major club honour, when he joins up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, now the manager of the Saudi Pro League side.

“It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye,” said England international Henderson in an Instagram post. “I will always be a Red. Until the day I die.

“Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

Henderson added in a video accompanying his post: “I’m in the (Liverpool) dressing room for the last time so, as you can imagine, it is very emotional.

'Greatest honour'

“I need to somehow explain what these last 12 years have meant for me and my family.

“Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one the greatest honours of my life.

“From the day the armband was passed to me I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of your club, thank you for your support in good times and bad.”

Henderson led the Reds to their first English league title for 30 years in 2020, a year after lifting the Champions League.

However, the England midfielder has been tempted to join Gerrard after reportedly being offered a deal worth up to €700,000-a-week ($915,000)

Liverpool are set to receive a fee of €12 million ($15.5 million).

Gerrard was appointed manager of Al Ettifaq earlier this month.