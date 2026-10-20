'He let me down': Erik ten Hag questions Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness in explosive interview

Former United boss questions Ronaldo's fitness, preparation and training attitude
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo may be enjoying life at Al Nassr, but his controversial Manchester United departure continues to make headlines.
Former United manager Erik ten Hag has reopened the debate over Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford, accusing the Portuguese superstar of letting both him and the team down.
Speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag revealed that he had personally travelled to Portugal to discuss his plans with Ronaldo before taking charge of Manchester United in 2022.
"He let the team down, and he let me down, because we planned with him. I flew out to Portugal to speak with him about what I was aiming for before I came to United," Ten Hag said.
Despite describing Ronaldo as one of the greatest players in football history, the Dutchman insisted that his decisions were based on what was best for the team.
Ten Hag also questioned Ronaldo's physical condition during their time together.
"I confronted him with his fitness. Many times I say, 'Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you to bring you in the right position, but if you can't bring yourself in the box, you can't score'," he said.
The former United manager rejected suggestions that Ronaldo's problems were linked to his demands for pressing.
"He ran neither in possession nor out of possession. The reason was because he didn't prepare himself."
Ten Hag also claimed Ronaldo encouraged teammates to conserve their energy during training.
"He was telling the players, 'Save your legs at the training'."
Ronaldo eventually left United in November 2022 following a highly publicised fallout with Ten Hag and an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
The comments come as Ronaldo prepares for Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League encounter against NEOM on Tuesday night.
At 41, the Portuguese superstar remains focused on reaching 1,000 official career goals, one of the biggest personal milestones remaining in his extraordinary career.
However, Ronaldo has also been in the headlines for his recent dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.
The controversy resulted in a reported 30 day suspension and a fine of €215, adding another chapter to his eventful international career.
For now, Ronaldo's focus will be on Al Nassr and continuing his remarkable goalscoring journey.
But nearly four years after his Manchester United departure, it is clear that the fallout with Ten Hag remains a talking point.