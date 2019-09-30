Belgian footballer Eden Hazard Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard said he needed to improve to live up to his ‘Galactico’ billing after a slow start to the season, having failed to score or assist for his new side.

The Belgian winger joined from Chelsea this summer for €100 million (Dh400 million) as the marquee signing in the club’s overhaul after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign.

Hazard is viewed as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid’s side, with the team’s all-time top scorer departing for Juventus in the summer of 2018, and has inherited his No. 7 shirt.

“I’m not a Galactico yet, I have to show that I can be one,” Hazard said ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

“We all know the history of the No. 7 at this club and I want to show that I can be the best in the world. I want to give my all, not just in matches but in training too.

“I can do better, I’m critical of myself as well, but working every day we will change things.