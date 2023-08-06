London: Harry Kane scored four goals in Tottenham Hotspur's 5-1 pre-season friendly win at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday as speculation over the England captain's future intensified.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his six-year Spurs contract and has been courted aggressively by Bayern Munich, with the German giants reported to have lodged their latest bid for the forward on Friday.

But with Spurs holding firm so far during the pre-season transfer window the 30-year-old Kane showed no sign of being distracted while scoring a hat-trick in 55 minutes against Shakhtar in what was new manager Ange Postecoglou's first match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Australian boss Postecoglou was given a rousing reception by the Spurs faithful and the noise increased when it was announced Kane would captain the north London side in the absence of Hugo Lloris.

Kane, Tottenham's all-time record scorer, had two early shots saved, before opening his account with a 38th-minute penalty after James Maddison had been brought down in the area.

The Ukrainian visitors equalised on the brink of half-time through Kevin Kelsy's close-range header.

But Kane was soon back on the goal trail when he headed in a cross from fellow England international Maddison in the 50th minute.

Treble

He completed his treble five minutes later when Son Heung-Min found Dejan Kulusevski, who slipped the ball between Mykola Matviyenko's legs, with Kane shooting powerfully into the bottom corner.

Lifelong Spurs fan Kane had already heard several renditions of "he's one of our own" before his hat-trick but a section of the crowd chanted "we want you to stay" after his third goal".

Kane completed his haul for the day when he followed up from close range in the 79th minute after substitute Manor Solomon's curled shot was saved.

Postecoglou replaced the Tottenham talisman a minute later and Kane left the pitch to a standing ovation before responding with applause to all four corners of the ground.

Spurs academy graduate Dane Scarlett came on for Kane and scored with the last kick of the game.