“In my opinion, he’ll be the manager of Chelsea. It looks to me like it’s going to happen,” Redknapp, who has managed several English clubs including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “If Chelsea come calling, it’s a difficult one for him to turn down. He’s a true legend at Chelsea, one of the greatest players in the club’s history. It may not come along again, you never know in football, the opportunity is there for him to go back now.”