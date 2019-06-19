Dubai: The Gulf News football podcast 3 Up Front is back! Listen in as Matt, Shamsheer and Ashley discuss Maurizio Sarri’s departure from Chelsea and the likely return of prodigal son Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge.
Derby County boss Lampard would find it hard to say no to Chelsea if they offered him the manager’s job, according his uncle Harry Redknapp.
“In my opinion, he’ll be the manager of Chelsea. It looks to me like it’s going to happen,” Redknapp, who has managed several English clubs including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “If Chelsea come calling, it’s a difficult one for him to turn down. He’s a true legend at Chelsea, one of the greatest players in the club’s history. It may not come along again, you never know in football, the opportunity is there for him to go back now.”
Will Lampard get the time needed to rebuild the London club?
Also on the agenda: Is Zinedine Zidane building a new army of Galacticos at Real Madrid?