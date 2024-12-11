Pep Guardiola has revealed that managing Manchester City will be his final role in club football, hinting he might transition to coaching a national team in the future.

Since joining City in 2016, the 53-year-old has led the club to 15 major trophies, adding to an already illustrious managerial career that includes spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard was reportedly approached earlier this year about becoming England's head coach but chose to extend his stay at City, signing a new two-year contract last month that keeps him at the club until 2027.

In a conversation with celebrity chef Dani Garcia on YouTube, Guardiola clarified that once he leaves City, he has no plans to return to club management, either in the Premier League or abroad.

"I'm not going to manage another team," he said.

"I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave Manchester City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles with City Image Credit: AFP

"I wouldn't have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no. Maybe a national team, but that's different.

"I want to leave it and go and play golf, but I can't [if he takes a club job]. I think stopping would do me good."

City have won just once in their last nine games, while a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month saw them become the first reigning top-flight champions to lose five consecutive matches in all competitions since Chelsea in March 1956.

They return to action in the Champions League tonight where they are hoping to breathe life back into their campaign after conceding seven goals in their last two European outings.

The first of those games was a 4-1 drumming at the hands of Sporting CP, before drawing 3-3 with Feyenoord at the Etihad, where City became the first team in Champions League history to lead by three goals as late as the 75th minute and fail to win.

That has left them languishing in 20th in the league phase, with only the top eight teams securing automatic entry into the round of the 16. The next leading 16 teams will enter a play-off, where the eight winners of each tie will join the top eight in the knockout stages.

Analysis – International success isn’t guaranteed

It’s hardly surprising that Guardiola isn’t considering managing another club after his tenure at Manchester City. By the time his contract expires in 2027, he will have spent two decades pouring every ounce of effort into Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City.

Renowned for his obsessive dedication to the game, Guardiola’s intensity is well-documented - watching the Together: Treble Winners documentary offers a glimpse into the emotion and time he invests in football.

However, the relentless drive to win and break records inevitably takes its toll, making international football an appealing option. It allows him to stay in the game without the year-round intensity of club management.

While Guardiola is unquestionably one of the greatest club managers in history, success at the international level isn’t guaranteed.

Unlike at Barcelona, Bayern, and City - where he had the resources to sign top players tailored to his philosophy - international football requires working with the players available, without the luxury of significant recruitment. Moreover, he won’t have as much time to instill his unique brand of football, which could pose a challenge.

That said, Guardiola would likely have his pick of any national team should he choose to pursue international management. He would undoubtedly be meticulous in selecting a setup that aligns with his tactical vision.