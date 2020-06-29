Manchester City's Pep Guardiola shares a joke with Newcastle's Steve Bruce Image Credit: Reuters

Manchester City have relinquished their Premier League title, with Liverpool crowned champions for the first time on Thursday, but Pep Guardiola’s men are still fighting on two fronts to add to this season’s League Cup which is safely in the trophy cabinet.

Guardiola is planning on bringing in yet more silverware after the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

As well as the Cup, City are also still in the hunt for the Champions League title and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 clash in February before the competition was suspended due to COVID-19.

Europe’s elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semis will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for August 1.

“We have two competitions we can win,” Guardiola said after the win over Newcastle.

“It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid.”

Guardiola also said he was pleased with City’s response after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea handed Liverpool the Premier League title.

“We’re delighted after the defeat against Chelsea to be in London again at Wembley to play against Arsenal in the semi-final to try to reach the final of the FA Cup,” he added.