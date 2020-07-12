Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann could miss the rest of the Spanish league because of a muscle injury. Barcelona said tests conducted on Sunday showed that Griezmann has a right thigh injury that will keep him sidelined.
“Tests this morning have shown that Antoine Griezmann has a quadriceps muscle injury in his right leg. He is not available for selection and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability,” Barcelona said in a tweet.
As per newspaper Sport, the Frenchman would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday’s home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.
Barcelona are still in the title race after their win over Valladolid. Leaders Real Madrid can extend their lead at the top back to four points if they beat Granada on Sunday.
Griezmann was substituted at halftime of Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Valladolid on Saturday.