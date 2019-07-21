Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann poses onstage during the football team's reception party in Tokyo on July 21, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Antoine Griezmann admitted on Sunday that he was moved to tears of happiness when his big-money move to Barcelona finally came through after a controversial exit from former club Atletico Madrid.

The World Cup winner is in Tokyo with Barca ahead of a clash with Chelsea on Tuesday after the La Liga giants shelled out €120 million (Dh494 million) to match his release clause amid a blistering row between the player and the two clubs.

“I called my father and I started crying with joy because the transfer was all done, it all was over,” Griezmann said in an interview with sports daily Marca. “I was with my friends, with my wife, with my children and it was an incredible moment.”

The 28-year-old added he was targeting European glory with Barcelona after two humiliating exits for the Catalans from the Champions League in the last two years — to Roma and Liverpool — after throwing away commanding first-leg leads.

“If you ask the fans, they will tell you [they want to win] all three titles [La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey], and that goes for the players and the leaders too, and me too,” he said.

“We have a team to win everything. It’s difficult but we will have to work for it.”

Shortly after Barca had announced the signing of Griezmann, Atletico complained they and the Frenchman had negotiated the deal before the buyout price dropped from €200 million at the start of July, adding that they had already “begun appropriate procedures” to defend their “rights and legitimate interests”.

Spanish media claim that Atletico will go to Fifa to argue that Barca owe them more than the fee they eventually paid earlier this month.