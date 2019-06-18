Kingston: Turkey-based striker Dever Orgill scored twice as Jamaica opened their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign with a 3-2 victory over Honduras.

Orgill pounced in the 15th and 41st minutes to set the Reggae Boyz on the path to victory at Independence Park in Kingston.

The 29-year-old forward headed in a clever cross from Peter-Lee Vassell for the opening goal and then jinked his way through the Honduras defence to add Jamaica’s second.

Honduras pulled one back through Anthony Lozano before Damion Lowe to head home for 3-1. Roman Castillo struck late on for Honduras but Jamaica held on for a deserved win.