Dubai: Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena’s stunning goal, in what could be the longest strike in history of football, has left the fans awestruck.
Requena, playing for Club de Deportes Cobresal in the top tier football league in Chile, took the goal kick in the 77th minute against Colo-Colo, when his side was leading 2-0.
After taking the kick, the 35-year-old felt disappointed that two of his teammates were unmarked, but to his surprise the ball bounced over the head of Brayan Cortes, the Colo-Colo goalkeeper who ran behind to stop it from crossing the goalline, only in vain.
Record feat
Requena’s feat reportedly cleared 101 metres, making it the longest goal ever. The previous best, as per Guinness World Record, is 96.01 metres by Newport County goalkeeper Tom King in 2021.
Requena told Radio Bio Bio that he is happy that club is looking to record the feat, which also help Chilean football reach the top in history books.
“So now we are waiting for what is needed to verify what the distance really was, it would be logically over 100. The truth is that I am happy with all this, more than anything personally, but also for the institution, for Chilean football. Going down in history with an event like this makes me happy.”