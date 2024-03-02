Admiration for Argentine-born Spanish model seems to have boosted demand for cosmetic surgery
Cairo: Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, who is accompanying him on a football stint in Saudi Arabia, has appeared at a fashion show displaying a shirt signed by the Portuguese superstar.
A social media video showed the 30-year-old model on a catwalk wearing a red shirt carrying a signature reading: “For the love of my life, Gio. Cristian Ronaldo”. The dress is also embellished with Ronaldo’s favourite shirt No 7.
Neither the venue nor the date of the show was clear.
Georgina has captured the attention of the public since she arrived in Saudi Arabia early last year accompanying Ronaldo after he signed to play for the Riyadh-based Al Nassr Club.
Ronaldo, his partner and their children appeared together at an unveiling ceremony in January 2023 in Riyadh. The Ronaldos have since basked in media attention.
Admiration for the Argentine-born Spanish model seems to have boosted demand for cosmetic surgery among women, according to media reports.
Al Nassr announced signing Ronaldo until June 2025 in a deal that made him the highest-paid footballer in the world.