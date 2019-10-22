Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Image Credit: AP

Milan: Italian coach Antonio Conte has made his “gentle giant” Romelu Lukaku the focus of Inter Milan’s attack this season where the striker has found his scoring touch again after leaving Manchester United.

The Belgian got off the mark in his first league match against Lecce and has since scored five goals in eight Serie A games since departing Old Trafford under a cloud last summer.

The 26-year-old scored a brace last weekend against Sassuolo to keep Inter second in Serie A, one point behind defending champions Juventus, after eight games.

Conte’s side host Group F leaders Borussia Dortmund in their third Champions League game on Wednesday having been held 1-1 to Slavia Prague and losing 2-1 to Barcelona, with Lukaku missing the trip to Spain with a thigh injury.

Lukaku has impressed with a rich vein of form alongside Argentine Lautaro Martinez.