Liverpool: Manchester United rubbed salt into Everton wounds as Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win that left the Toffees still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton’s first match since receiving a 10-point deduction for breaches of financial rules was met with a furious response at Goodison Park as the home support held up thousands of placards labelling the Premier League “corrupt”.

But the match was only three minutes old when Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the great Premier League goals.

The Argentine sprang to met Diogo Dalot’s hanging cross flush on the volley and fire it into Jordan Pickford’s top left-hand corner.

Moment of magic

That moment of magic was out of keep with another patchy United performance, but Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s strike ensured Erik ten Hag’s men have now won five of their last six league games.

United climb up to sixth in the table and within six points of leaders Arsenal despite a troubled season.

The visitors had to cope with a febrile atmosphere as the Everton support took out their frustrations on the authorities for being handed the most severe sporting sanction in Premier League history.

After two seasons battling relegation, Sean Dyche’s men looked to have pulled clear of trouble thanks to a fine recent run of form.

But they are now off the bottom of the table only on goal difference and five points adrift of safety.

Missed chances

Everton were left to rue a series of missed chances after Garnacho stunned the raucous home support early on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin twice failed to make the most of excellent headed chances.

Teenager Kobbie Mainoo shone on his first Premier League start for United and only a goalline clearance from the midfielder denied Dwight McNeil an equaliser after Andre Onana parried Calvert-Lewin’s initial effort.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then slotted another glorious opportunity wide as Everton failed to press home their dominance before the break.

Controversial penalty

And the feeling among the home support that the world is against them was not helped when VAR intervened early in the second period to award United a controversial penalty.

Referee John Brooks had initially booked Martial for diving as he went down in the box under a challenge from Ashley Young.

The contact appeared minimal for VAR to get involved, but Brooks overturned his decision after viewing a replay.

Bruno Fernandes handed responsibility from the spot to Rashford and the England international took the chance to smash home first club goal since September 3.