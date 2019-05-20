Fuhood Zabeel were crowned victors for the Fourth Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship. Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers

Sharjah: Fuhood Zabeel were the winners of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship on Sunday, as TG clinched the Under-14 title.

Both teams were congratulated by Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, in the presence of Shaikh Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and senior officials from Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the 13-day tournament was organised by the Sharjah Sports Channel at the Sharjah Sports Club’s indoor stadium, Al Hazana.

Fuhood Zabeel cruised past Sharjah Police 7-3 in the final, while TG overcame Team Fast 3-1 in the junior final.

Fuhood Zabeel’s Brazilian player, Jonathan Cesar was named the top scorer of the championship with seven goals. His teammate and compatriot Ranjin Tayan was named best player.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad said: “Over the past four editions, the tournament highlighted exceptional futsal talents that reflect high levels of professionalism in the local sports scene. It has attracted many local and regional players who’ve displayed exemplary skills through this championship.”